Buffalo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in connection to deadly stabbing in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Teiyahna Bivens of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on July 23, 2023, Bivens stabbed her boyfriend, 23-year-old Micqueal Rogers, in the chest with a knife while in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton streets in Buffalo. Rogers died from his injuries at ECMC.

According to the district attorney's office, Bivens was offered a plea to a reduced charge with the consent of the Rogers’ family and under the condition that she waived her right to a penal law hearing, which the district attorney's office said would have allowed her to argue that she was a victim of domestic violence and should have a reduced sentence.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and remains released on bail set at $200,000 cash, bond or partially secured surety bond.