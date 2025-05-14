Buffalo woman pleads guilty to driving drunk and killing pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Niyonna E. Cunningham of Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said that in November 2024, Cunningham was driving under the influence of alcohol when she hit a pedestrian near Bailey Avenue and Boehm Place. The pedestrian, 62-year-old Madonna Bishop, was taken to ECMC, where she later died.

Cunnigham also had an infant inside her car at the time of the crash. She faces up to 7 years in prison when she is sentenced on June 30.