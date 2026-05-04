Buffalo woman pleads guilty to deadly crash involving pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Renaiyah A. Cornelious of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 27, 2025, Cornelious hit a pedestrian who was walking their dog in the crosswalk at the McKinley Avenue and Lorraine Avenue intersection in Buffalo.

The pedestrian, 81-year-old Daniel H. Zuchlewski, died at the scene. His dog was not injured.

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The district attorney's office says Cornelious was driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis at the time, with two children in her car.

Cornelious faces up to 7 years in prison when she is sentenced on August 7, 2026.