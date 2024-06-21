Buffalo woman pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide for killing bicyclist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and assault for killing one bicyclist and injuring two others in Downtown Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 35-year-old Carmen Martin pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of third-degree assault.

On June 17, 2022, Martin was driving on South Park Avenue and hit a bicyclist near the Seneca Buffalo Creek casino. The 32-year-old woman was taken to ECMC to be treated for a head injury and broken bones.

After hitting the first bicyclist, Martin continued to drive on South Park Avenue and hit two more bicyclists near Columbia Street. Martin then crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to ECMC to be treated for broken bones and a cut to her face.

29-year-old Sara Rogers was transported to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office said an investigation determined that Martin has a medical condition. She was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She faces a maximum of four years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29. She remains released on her own recognizance.