Buffalo woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to shooting in North Buffalo in 2020

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 16:19:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting in North Buffalo in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.

According to the district attorney's office, just after midnight on February 16, 2020, when the woman was 16 years old, she fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into an occupied vehicle on Stratford Road in the City of Buffalo. Two people were injured and were taken to a local hospital to be treated. Because of the women's age at the time of the crime, she is considered an adolescent offender

She continues to remain held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

