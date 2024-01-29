Watch Now
Buffalo woman found guilty of murder in connection to shooting in August 2022

Posted at 2:15 PM, Jan 29, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case found 31-year-old Jasmine M. Craig of Buffalo guilty of one count of second-degree murder following a four-day, non-jury trial.

The district attorney's office said on August 22, 2022, Craig intentionally shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head on Berkshire Avenue Buffalo. Sanders died at the scene.

The victim, 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders, leaves behind two daughters.

Craig is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. She continues to be held without bail.

