Buffalo woman facing murder charge in deadly hit-and-run on Union Road in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Iyanna R. Scott was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

The district attorney's office said on May 19 Scott drove with two male passengers to a car wash on the 2200 block of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. She allegedly got into an argument with one of the passengers and then engaged in a physical altercation. Both men walked away and Scott allegedly followed them in her vehicle.

Scott is accused of accelerating the vehicle in their direction as they crossed Union Road. 21-year-old Demario Patterson was hit and was taken to ECMC where he later died. She allegedly drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police and the vehicle was later found on Briscoe Avenue in Buffalo.

The district attorney's office said Scott was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled.