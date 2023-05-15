Buffalo woman facing murder charge for shooting her grandmother in November 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Jamien L. Harris of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with one count of second-degree murder.

According to the district attorney's office, Buffalo police responded to a home on Highgate Avenue on November 21, 2021, for a reported domestic disturbance. When officers arrived Harris was at the front door and they saw her grandmother, 90-year-old Catherine Jones, on the floor in the living room.

Harris is accused of intentionally killing Jones. The district attorney's office said Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled her death as a homicide.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed and two loaded, unregistered handguns were found inside the house. According to the district attorney's office, Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm in November 2022. She was sentenced to five years of probation on the charge in January.

Harris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. She is currently under supervision by the Erie County Probation Department and was released on her own recognizance. A return court date has not been scheduled.