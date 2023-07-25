Buffalo woman facing manslaughter charge in connection to deadly stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, Bivens allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest during a domestic incident on Sunday in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton Streets. The victim, a 23-year-old man, died from his injuries at ECMC.

Bivens is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing and was held without bail.

If you or a loved one have or are currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available for your use:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233