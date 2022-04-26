Buffalo woman facing gun charges as investigation into her grandmother's death continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is facing gun charges as the investigation into her grandmother's death continues.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 40-year-old Jamien L. Harris was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging her with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 21, 2021 Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a 911 call for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers allegedly encountered Harris at the front door and saw her grandmother, 90-year-old Catherine Jones, dead in the living room.

Two loaded and unregistered handguns were allegedly found inside the house and Harris was initially arrested on the fun charge and arraigned in Buffalo City Court.

The district attorney's office said Jones' death remains under investigation and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Harris is scheduled to return on May 2 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. She faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted on the gun charge.