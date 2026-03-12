Buffalo woman facing first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Danielle D. Davis has been charged with one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

According to the DA, on October, 19, 2025, Buffalo Police responded to Broadway and Wick Street for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Davis was allegedly driving under the influence and hit a pedestrian around 2:45 a.m. The victim, 31-year-old Carlos Alex Rodriguez, was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

The DA says she was released under supervision, and her license was suspended. She faces 15 years in prison.