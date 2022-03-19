Buffalo woman facing DWI charges after crashing car into boat launch

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in the City of Tonawanda have arrested a woman who they say crashed her car into the boat launch area of Isle View Park early Saturday morning.

Police say Marsheita Drayton, of Buffalo, drove her car on the river walk and into the docks. She was uninjured and showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

According to officers, Drayton registered a .20 BAC and was arrested shortly before 2 a.m.

Drayton is charged with aggravated DWI. She was released after being booked on an appearance ticket.