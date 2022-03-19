Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo woman facing DWI charges after crashing car into boat launch

City of Tonawanda Police arrested Marsheita Drayton early Saturday morning
Boat crash
City of Tonawanda Police Department
Boat crash
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 15:56:19-04

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in the City of Tonawanda have arrested a woman who they say crashed her car into the boat launch area of Isle View Park early Saturday morning.

Police say Marsheita Drayton, of Buffalo, drove her car on the river walk and into the docks. She was uninjured and showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

According to officers, Drayton registered a .20 BAC and was arrested shortly before 2 a.m.

Drayton is charged with aggravated DWI. She was released after being booked on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine