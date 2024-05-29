Buffalo woman facing charges in connection to demonstration at University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Jazmine C. Frazier of Buffalo was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on one count of resisting arrest and one count of loitering.

According to the district attorney's office, on May 1 Frazier was attending a demonstration at the University at Buffalo's North Campus and allegedly failed to comply with orders by police to disperse the area. Frazier was placed into plastic handcuffs after she allegedly refused to cooperate and she allegedly resisted arrest by attempting to break the handcuffs.

Frazier is also accused of attempting to prevent police from walking her to their patrol vehicle by lying on the ground.

The district attorney's office said police filed charges against 14 other individuals for their alleged conduct during the same demonstration. They were charged with violations that will be handled by the town attorney.

15 arrests made after pro-Palestine protest at University at Buffalo's North Campus Pro-Palestine protest at University at Buffalo's North Campus

Frazier faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail if convicted of the highest charge. She is scheduled to return on July 3 for a pre-trial conference and was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

