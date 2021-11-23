Buffalo woman faces gun charge after 90-year-old woman found shot to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Buffalo woman has been arraigned on a gun charge following an alleged domestic incident and a 90-year-old woman found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to the district attorney, 40-year-old Jamien Harris was arraigned Monday morning on one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Buffalo police responded to a home on Highgate Avenue just after 11 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call for a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Harris and a deceased 90-year-old woman in the living room.

The district attorney’s office says two loaded handguns were located inside the home after executing a search warrant.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 90-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death as a homicide.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The district attorney's office identifies the elderly woman as Harris' grandmother.

Harris is being held without bail “pending the results of a forensic examination.”

Harris faces four years in prison if convicted of the gun charge.