Buffalo woman dead, two injured after Rochester concert ends in stampede

WHAM
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 06, 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman is dead after a Rochester concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.

The stampede occurred just after 11 p.m. at Main Street Armory, immediately after a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert had ended.

The victim, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, was provided life-saving measures by EMS, police officers, and security, but succumbed to her injuries. Two other victims, a 35-year-old woman from Syracuse and a 35-year-old woman from Rochester were also provided with care before being taken to nearby Strong Hospital.

Screen Shot 2023-03-06 at 5.03.15 PM.png

Reports are claiming members of the crowd heard gunshots, which caused the concertgoers to panic while exiting the venue. The crowd surged and rushed toward the exit which is when the stampede occurred.

Screen Shot 2023-03-06 at 5.01.25 PM.png

Officers detailed outside of the venue were eventually able to make their way inside, where they found the three female victims inside the venue with significant injuries.

Another seven people with injuries sustained in the stampede also arrived at local hospitals as the night went on.

The Rochester Police Department has reported that they do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed during or after the concert.

