Buffalo woman arrested after stabbing ex-boyfriend in Cheektowaga parking lot

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman was arrested Monday night after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a Cheektowaga Burger King.

The 19-year-old woman, Jakyia Williams, met her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old, Waylan Frears in the parking lot to exchange money. According to Frears, the two met in the parking lot so Wiliams could pay Frears for his tires that she slashed months ago.

Frears said that after Williams gave him the money through his car window, she stabbed him in the chest. Frears was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital, where he received stitches and was later released.

Williams was located shortly after by Cheektowaga detectives and cooperated with the investigation. A 3 1/2 inch folding knife was found on Williams.

Williams has since been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The defendant is currently being held for arraignment.