BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman plead guilty to five counts of robbery in the third degree and admitted to coercing four juveniles to commit robberies on her behalf.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 25-year-old Alexis Rose coerced four juveniles to commit robberies at five different banks in Amherst, Buffalo and Depew on her behalf from August 21st to September 27th 2017.

Rose supplied the four juveniles, whose ages ranged from 14 to 18, with plans, disguises, demand notes and transportation via her Lyft account.

The four teens were arrested, confessed, and implicated Rose in the crimes.

Rose faces a maximum of 12 years in prison when she is sentenced in April.