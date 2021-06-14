Buffalo woman accused of stealing ambulance in Utica, crashing into Irondequoit Bay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a Buffalo woman is accused of stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into Irondequoit Bay in Monroe County.

State police on the thruway attempted to stop the ambulance around 10:45 a.m. Sunday but the operator allegedly refused to comply and the pursuit was terminated. Troopers then located the stolen ambulance on the I-490 westbound and attempted a stop as the ambulance exited at Culver Road, but the operator allegedly refused to comply again and the pursuit was terminated.

The ambulance was then located after it entered Irondequoit Bay off Seneca Road.

Police say the operator, 32-year-old Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo, swam to a private vessel and was then taken into custody by police.

Armstead faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

NYSP and the Utica Police Department are continuing the investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Dive Team helped retrieve the ambulance.