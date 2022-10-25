Buffalo woman accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Schvonne D. Mushat was arraigned Sunday in Buffalo City Court on one count of first-degree vehicular assault and one count of driving while intoxicated.

The district attorney's office said around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday Mushat was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol when she hit two pedestrians on the 400 block of East Amherst in Buffalo. The victims were taken to ECMC with serious injuries. One victim, a 58-year-old man, remains hospitalized. The second, a 37-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mushat is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing and was released on bail set at $10,000 cash, bond, property, partially secured bond or under supervision.