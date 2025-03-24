Buffalo woman accused of driving drunk and killing pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman who is accused of driving drunk and killing a pedestrian was arraigned on Friday on an indictment charging her with two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office on November 28, 2024, Buffalo police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Boehm Place and Bailey Avenue. 23-year-old Niyonna E. Cunningham was allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol with an infant inside of her vehicle when she hit a pedestrian. The victim, 62-year-old Madonna Bishop, was taken to ECMC where she was pronounced dead.

Cunningham was arraigned the next morning in Buffalo City Court and prosecutors requested that the court remand her. She was released on bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

The district attorney's office said at the arraignment on the indictment last week, prosecutors requested that the defendant be held without bail. State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek continued the bail set in lower court. Cunningham remains released under supervision.

Cunningham is scheduled to return on April 2 for a pre-trial conference.