BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo winter parking regulations on bus routes are to take effect Tuesday, Nov. 15.

There will be no parking on any bus route in Buffalo between the hours of 1:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. from Nov. 15 to April 1.

These regulations are to help snow plows clear area roadways.

