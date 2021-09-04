Buffalo Wingfest hosts 20th festival at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — September 4th marked the 20th anniversary of the Buffalo Wingfest, hosted for the first time at Highmark Stadium due to conflicts at Sahlen Field.

The event will run from the 4th-5th, with events such as the competitive eating championship taking place on Sunday, September 5th. A full list of the events can be found on the festival's website, here.

Restaurants and food vendors from across the country - and in one instance even Mexico - traveled to the stadium to be judged for the best wing competition.

Entry tickets are $20, with free parking found outside the stadium. In addition to the price of admission, individual "wing tickets" will have to be purchased in order to eat. Each wing ticket can be exchanged for any one wing at the participating vendors.

You can purchase tickets either at the door or online.