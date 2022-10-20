Buffalo welcomes back restaurant week following two-year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Restaurant owners are ready to make a comeback after an announcement regarding the return of Buffalo Restaurant Week. Many restaurants are still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 imposed on the industry.

"So we're excited about the possibilities of the new, revitalized Buffalo Restaurant week," Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara said.

Restaurant week will return after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.

"We're lucky to have the restaurants we have in Western New York, frankly, and this will help," Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166, said.

Owners, like Pitillo, are ready to take on the busyness that comes with it.

"We're excited. You know it's a really great thing for all the restaurants in the area. Really drives traffic, and frankly, after the last couple of years, most of us could use some new guests," he added.

The week comes at a time when some Western New York businesses are still facing pandemic problems and staffing shortages.

"We had to hustle. We had to figure out ways to survive. You know the hardest part was putting all those people out of work," Pitillo explained.

But, a shift is on the horizon. Business owners say restaurant week will only be a catalyst for businesses to get back into the swing of things.

"We're getting the workforce back into place as well which is very critically important to the overall success of the restaurant industry," Kaler said.

Kaler mentioned this is the first time Visit Buffalo Niagara is taking restaurant week. He said restaurants will no longer pay to participate. Restaurants owners can now decide whether to offer new items, prix fixe meals or a combination.

"We just feel like this is a great shot in the arm right before the holidays that hopefully will energize the restaurant industry," he added.

From new dishes and the prix fixe meal, to classics from your favorite places, you can expect it all for the comeback week.

"We've got a huge tomahawk steak and you know with a three course meal on it, 65 bucks for that - it's a smokin' deal," Pitillo said.

Owners like Pitillo hope Western New Yorkers come out and support.

"This is the opportunity to do so. We're blessed to have so many great restaurants," he said.

Restaurant week begins October 24 and runs until October 30. For more information on business participation and deals, you can find the link here.