Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Waterfront’s 2023 Summer Season includes over 100 events and programs

CANALSIDE.png
WKBW
CANALSIDE.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 12:26:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The initial 2023 summer season lineup of events at the Buffalo Waterfront has been announced.

Organizers say the lineup includes over 100 events and programs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

You can find some of the events and programs below:

Outer Harbor

  • Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series kicks off on May 20
  • Fitness in the Parks
  • Water Lantern Festival
  • Buffalo Irish Festival
  • Food and drinks will be offered at the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden, the Nosh and Nibble Food Truck and the Lakeside Bike Park Café, along with bike and water sport rentals.

Canalside

  • Family FriYay!
  • Creators at Sunset
  • Fitness at Canalside
  • A comedy series on the Great Lawn
  • “Yappy Hour” at Clinton’s Dish and the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden
  • Canalside Food Truck Lunch Series

Seasonal vendors at Canalside and the Outer Harbor

  • Buffalo Boat Tour
  • BFLO Harbor Kayak
  • Water Bikes of Buffalo
  • Canalside Caricatures
  • Longboards Paddle Co.
  • Buffalo Bike Tours
  • Explore Buffalo

You can find the latest up to date information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up