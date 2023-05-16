Buffalo Waterfront’s 2023 Summer Season includes over 100 events and programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The initial 2023 summer season lineup of events at the Buffalo Waterfront has been announced.

Organizers say the lineup includes over 100 events and programs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

You can find some of the events and programs below:

Outer Harbor



Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series kicks off on May 20

Fitness in the Parks

Water Lantern Festival

Buffalo Irish Festival

Food and drinks will be offered at the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden, the Nosh and Nibble Food Truck and the Lakeside Bike Park Café, along with bike and water sport rentals.

Canalside



Family FriYay!

Creators at Sunset

Fitness at Canalside

A comedy series on the Great Lawn

“Yappy Hour” at Clinton’s Dish and the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden

Canalside Food Truck Lunch Series

Seasonal vendors at Canalside and the Outer Harbor



Buffalo Boat Tour

BFLO Harbor Kayak

Water Bikes of Buffalo

Canalside Caricatures

Longboards Paddle Co.

Buffalo Bike Tours

Explore Buffalo

You can find the latest up to date information here.