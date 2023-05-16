Buffalo Waterfront’s 2023 Summer Season includes over 100 events and programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The initial 2023 summer season lineup of events at the Buffalo Waterfront has been announced.
Organizers say the lineup includes over 100 events and programs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
You can find some of the events and programs below:
- Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series kicks off on May 20
- Fitness in the Parks
- Water Lantern Festival
- Buffalo Irish Festival
- Food and drinks will be offered at the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden, the Nosh and Nibble Food Truck and the Lakeside Bike Park Café, along with bike and water sport rentals.
- Family FriYay!
- Creators at Sunset
- Fitness at Canalside
- A comedy series on the Great Lawn
- “Yappy Hour” at Clinton’s Dish and the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden
- Canalside Food Truck Lunch Series
Seasonal vendors at Canalside and the Outer Harbor
- Buffalo Boat Tour
- BFLO Harbor Kayak
- Water Bikes of Buffalo
- Canalside Caricatures
- Longboards Paddle Co.
- Buffalo Bike Tours
- Explore Buffalo