Buffalo Water announces rate increase to address $6 million revenue shortfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Water has announced a rate increase, effective October 1, to address a $6 million revenue shortfall from the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The utility said the increase will also assist with capital improvements which include $30 million toward watermain replacements, rehabilitations, and lead service line replacements (LSLR) through Buffalo Water’s Replace Old Lead Lines (ROLL) program.

According to Buffalo Water, typical residential households will see an increase of $32 per year, or $2.67 per month. Low-income households will see an increase of $12 per year, or $1 per month. Very low-income households will experience no increase and senior citizens will continue to benefit from the existing 40% discount under the senior rate program.

You can find more information here and for water bill assistance you can click here.

“Buffalo Water is committed to ensuring the long-term stability and resilience of its water infrastructure. This rate adjustment will enable Buffalo Water to proceed with planned investments in the City’s water systems, including $72 million in capital improvements scheduled for the upcoming year. These investments are critical to maintaining and enhancing the water infrastructure, ensuring reliable service delivery, and safeguarding public health.” - Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole “OJ” McFoy

