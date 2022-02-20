Buffalo veteran turns 99

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you were anywhere near the Prince of Peace Temple Church of God in Christ on Kensington Ave in Buffalo on Sunday, you couldn't miss the applause and happy birthday songs.

"Its been a long time - you have touched so many of us. There is no way to understand the impact you have had on Western New York," said Paulette Woods, Paul's daughter.

Paul Woods - known for his service to our country fighting on the front lines in World War II, actively working to fight discrimination during the civil rights movement - or his infectious laugh, is now 99 years old.

"I can't believe it. Hallelujah!" said Woods.

Woods recieved numerous proclamations from elected officials such as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Senator Tim Kennedy, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and others. In fact, Feburary 20th has since been deemed "Paul Woods Day."

"I love everyone so much! I can't wait to see everyone again next year," said Woods.

