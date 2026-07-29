Buffalo Together appoints Cindy Odom as its first President and CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Together, Inc. has appointed Cindy Odom as its first President and CEO.

According to the organization, Odom will oversee and lead the implementation of Buffalo Together's investment strategy.

Their strategy focuses on increasing safety and resilience, addressing social determinants of health and generating wealth for Buffalo's East Side.

Odom will bring more than 25 years of executive leadership experience from positions such as President & CEO of New City Kids and Chief Executive Officer of The Girl Scouts of Buffalo and Erie County.

Odom has an M.S. in Management from SUNY Buffalo and a B.A. in Psychology from Canisius College.

Buffalo Together Board Chair member Dr. LaVonne Ansari released this statement: