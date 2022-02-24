Buffalo to illuminate landmarks in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it will illuminate landmarks in blue and yellow Thursday in support of Ukraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday. Leaders in Ukraine have called the invasion “full-scale war,” according to the Associated Press & Scripps National. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities following the invasion.

President Joe Biden announced a new round of sanctions on Russia Thursday afternoon in response to the invasion. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he will suffer the consequences," Biden said.

The city will illuminate landmarks, including the top of Buffalo City Hall and the Iskalo Development Electric Tower, in blue and yellow which are the national colors of Ukraine in support of the country.

We are showing our solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as well as with the many Buffalo and Western New York residents who have Ukrainian roots, as we all pray for peace between Russia and Ukraine. With the lighting of our city in blue and yellow, we hope we are sending a clear signal of solidarity for a free and sovereign Ukraine. - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Paul Bohdan Iskalo, President & Chief Executive Officer at Iskalo Development, said "this is deeply personal to me."