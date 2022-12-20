Buffalo tenants, renters sharing housing crisis testimonies with council members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo tenants, renters and advocates made their voices heard to Buffalo's Common Council on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are tired of this fight. We’re sick of this fight, but every sickness gives us energy every day to come back," Sonya Rice, an advocate said.

More than two dozen spoke in front of Buffalo's Common Council to share concerns over a housing crisis.

"Thousands are suffering from inadequate housing in your districts and communities are being torn apart," one speaker said.

Members of 'People United for Sustainable Housing,' or PUSH, shared testimonies with the council members about their experience with the crisis.

"I can no longer afford to live in the city because the rents are just too high," one woman said.

The members urged the council members to bring up tenants rights for consideration and a vote. This is part of an ongoing campaign to secure a tenant bill of rights.

"The city is becoming increasingly unaffordable to live in for poor and working class residents," another speaker said.

This group is pushing 10 key issues to council members ,including major priorities like the right to pass:



good cause eviction

timely repairs

rent stabilization

public rent fund

Council president, Darius Pridgen, said he is working on a taskforce that will create legislation to bring to the table.

"We did something in '21, '22 but I think by '23 we need to have legislation on the books ready to go to know what we can do and can't," Pridgen said.

Council member Ulysees Wingo Sr. spoke in agreement with Pridgen,

"We've been talking about this for far too long and we do need all the voices at the table, so happy to hear about the taskforce," Wingo said.

Council member Rasheed Wyatt agreed that this needs to be addressed now.

"We're not, you know, sitting around thinking, 'OK, we can wait till tomorrow,' because we know that people are under pressure today," Wyatt said.

Still, this group said they won't back down, and they will keep pushing until they see change.

"We have to do something City of Buffalo we're a city of good neighbors. Let us be good neighbors and good stewards," Rice said.