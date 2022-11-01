Buffalo tenants announce four priorities to address 'housing crisis'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some community leaders say they want the City of Buffalo to do more for renters and the homes they live in. On the front steps of City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, tenants and renters were protesting for rental relief.

"It ain't right," a speaker shouted, "This is why it's crucial to pass tenants' rights."

The group gathered to demand city leaders address what they call the city's housing crisis.

"Rent's going up and up and up and up every year. I mean I'm not that old and when I graduated from college you could get a three-bedroom apartment on Bidwell Parkway for $900 a month. Now you'll never see anything like that," Ryan Stempien said, a West Side resident.

The group put together a Tenant Bill of Rights comprised of ten priorities.

"We know what we need where we live and we have done the work," another speaker shouted.

Right now, this group decided to bring forth four key issues. They are asking Buffalo's Common Council to pass the right to:



Good cause eviction

Timely repairs

Rent stabilization

Public rent fund

Out of the four policies announced, good cause eviction and rent stabilization are what renters and organizers hope to work on with the Common Council members and see that brought to fruition sooner rather than later.

"So I would like to see Buffalo live up to its reputation of being a city of good neighbors and to provide good secure housing for its residents," Sonya Rice, an advocate, said.

The group went up to the offices of Common Council members following the protest to hand deliver the priorities. Some of the tenants and advocates feel the city leaders are taking too long to get the ball rolling on these issues.

"We're slow to move to it when we don't hear from residents in our districts talking and complaining about these types of things," University District Common Council member, Rasheed Wyatt said in response.

Wyatt said he has supported and will support these four priorities, but it could take some time to get it through the chambers.

"Why wait until we get to a crisis why don't we start working towards it now," he added.

Meantime, the group said they are not backing down and they will be back at City Hall since this is only just the beginning.

"Renters deserve rights too," Stempien said.