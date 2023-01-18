Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.

His co-defendant, also a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager, was sentenced on Nov. 1, 2022, to eight years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

On Jan. 31, 2022, both defendants assaulted a man inside an elevator at the NFTA Metro Rail Amherst station on Main Street in Buffalo.

The defendants, who were both 16 years old at the time of the crime, attempted to cause serious physical injuries by shoving, punching, and kicking the victim.

One of the defendants was found in possession of metal knuckles, which were believed to have been used to assault the victim.

The victim, 67-year-old Michael Cason, later died at a rehabilitation facility on Feb. 21, 2022.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree on Sept. 27, 2022. At their sentencing, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case denied youthful offender adjudication for both offenders.