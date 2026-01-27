Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo teenager pleads guilty to 2024 shooting in Delavan-Grider neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 16-year-old from Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In June 2024, a group of young boys confronted the victim on Mapleridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The teenager, who was 14-years-old at the time, shot the victim multiple times with an illegal handgun. The victim was taken to ECMC and is still recovering.

The teenager was later arrested. His name will not be released due to his age.

He faces a maximum of 3 to 10 years when he is sentenced on April 1, 2026, and continues to be held without bail.

