Buffalo teenager faces life in prison for killing 21-year-old with illegal gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old Buffalo man will soon learn his fate for shooting and killing a 21-year-old with an illegal gun.

A jury found Jakai Lofton guilty of one count of Murder and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon last week following a five-day trial.

On August 12, 2023, Lofton shot Quban Romell Najee Embry multiple times on the front porch of a home on Shirley Avenue. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities say a second teenager was working with Lofton to carry out the attack. 19-year-old Anthony Borden has pleaded guilty to Manslaughter for his role in the deadly shooting. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

Lofton faces up to 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 19.

