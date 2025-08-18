Buffalo teenager connected to at least 6 stolen vehicles arrested after police chase in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say four teenagers from Buffalo have been arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

Amherst Police responded to the area of Noel Drive on Sunday at 12:39 a.m. for reports of an attempted larceny in progress. Officers say they quickly determined that the suspects had stolen a car, which led to a police chase.

The police pursuit eventually came to a safe conclusion in the area of North Forest Road and Catherine Street after officers deployed a tire deflation device.

One of the occupants in the vehicle, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody right away. Three other occupants, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested a short time later.

Amherst Police say one of the 15-year-old suspects had been arrested on Friday after he was located in a separate stolen vehicle. They say that the same juvenile has been connected to at least six incidents involving stolen vehicles.

All four teenagers have been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.