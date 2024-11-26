Buffalo teenager arrested for stealing BMW from Amherst, causing head-on crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old boy from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after authorities say he stole a car and crashed it Monday.

New York State Police say troopers saw a 2016 BMW X3 on Route 33 being driven by someone who was not wearing a seat belt and was using a cell phone.

Troopers reportedly tried to stop the BMW but it continued driving, entering the I-90 westbound and eventually exiting at Williams Street. Police say the vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

Authorities say the 17-year-old took off on foot but was later found and arrested. The 2016 BMW he was driving was reported stolen through the Amherst Police Department. Police say the teenager had the vehicle's keys with him and Airpods that were also stolen from the car.

The 17-year-old is charged with:

