Buffalo teenager arrested for hitting ECSO patrol car and nearly hitting deputy with stolen BMW

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teenager is now accused of running from Erie County Sheriff's Deputies in a stolen vehicle after hitting a patrol car and nearly striking a deputy.

Authorities with the sheriff's office say they saw a BMW Wednesday in the William Street McDonald's drive-thru that had been reported stolen.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried to take the driver, identified as 18-year-old Savveyon Izel, into custody. Deputies say Izel put the car in reverse, hitting a patrol vehicle, injuring the deputy inside, and then drove forward toward another deputy, nearly running him over. Investigators say Izel then drove away from the scene.

Authorities say someone from the sheriff's office fired a single round from a department-issued weapon during the incident.

The stolen BMW was found a short time later on Sweet Avenue in Buffalo.

Izel has been charged with:



Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Fireman or EMT

Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Fireman or EMT

1st Degree Reckless Endangerment

2nd Degree Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

1st Degree Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

3rd Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

4th Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Resisting Arrest

2nd Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration

Multiple violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law

Izel is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.