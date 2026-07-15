Buffalo teen sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in deadly assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen has been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a deadly assault in May 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 17-year-old Jalik Grissom was denied youthful offender status and received a determinate sentence of six and a half years of incarceration, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The DA said on May 4, 2025, Buffalo police responded to a 911 call from a witness who saw the assault of an elderly man near the corner of Parkdale Avenue and Forest Avenue. According to the DA, Grissom repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim in the head after he fell to the ground. The victim, 88-year-old Andrew Krawczuk, was taken by ambulance to ECMC. Krawczuk, also known as Andrew Krawchuk, died from his injuries on June 2, 2025.

Grissom was 16-years-old at the time of the homicide. In May 2026, Grissom pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.