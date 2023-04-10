Buffalo teen pleads guilty to assault, possession of firearm charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

On March 21, 2023, the teenager, shot the victim with an illegal gun inside a home on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard in Buffalo.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back.

The defendant, who is eligible for youthful offender adjudication, will be sentenced on June 12, 2023. He was released under supervision with conditions, which include house arrest when he is not at school.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Isaiah Hicks, was charged with one count of criminal possession and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hicks will return to court on April 17, 2023, for a felony hearing.