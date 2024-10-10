Buffalo teen charged after school threat was made on social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen has been charged after a school threat was made on social media.

Police said the FBI’s Buffalo office and the New York State troopers were notified by TikTok of a user making a school threat and the Buffalo Police Threat Management Unit was notified and immediately began an investigation.

According to police, the investigation led to a Mariner Homes apartment, and a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO) with a search provision was obtained. A Glock 19 was recovered during the search.

A 15-year-old boy from Buffalo was charged with one count of making a threat of mass harm and 33-year-old Yaireliz Santana Garcia of Buffalo was charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm.