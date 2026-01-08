Buffalo teen accused of shining laser at New York State police helicopter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a 15-year-old from Buffalo, accused of shining a laser at a police helicopter, was arrested.

Police said on October 16, 2025, a NYSP Aviation Helicopter was working a detail in Buffalo near Ashley and Person Street and while in flight, the aircraft was struck repeatedly with a green laser. The laser allegedly struck both the pilot and the flight officer in the eyes while wearing night vision goggles which caused spotting in their vision and they were unable to see their interior gauges.

"This caused a serious safety situation for the occupants and the pilot had to change course to avoid further lasering," Police said in a release.

NYSP was assisted by the Buffalo Police Department and conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest.

Police said the teen was arrested for first-degree directing a laser at an aircraft, issued a family court appearance ticket and referred to Erie County probation.