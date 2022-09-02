Buffalo teachers picket following delayed contract negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Teachers across Buffalo gathered Friday morning to make their voices heard before classes start on Tuesday.

Members of the Buffalo Teachers Federation are working without contracts. They say the Board of Education continues to deny their negotiations.

"Teachers are very angry, they've been treated callously, they've been given offers that are insulting, and they deserve better." Phil Rumore, Buffalo Teachers Federation

Teachers held picket signs outside of their respective schools from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. prior to "set up day," which gives educators time to prepare classrooms for instruction.

7 News reached out to the Buffalo Public School District and we are awaiting a response.