Buffalo Teachers Federation issued a "vote of no confidence" against Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation says they have issued a "vote of no confidence" against Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash following recent acts of violence in the district.

Philip Rumore, President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, issued this statement:

“We appreciate many of the things Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has accomplished; however, many calls for increased security and the increasing serious acts of violence, as delineated in the resolution, have been inadequately addressed and gotten worse.

Ultimately, this is and was the responsibility of the Superintendent.

Based upon what is contained in the “No Confidence” resolution passed by the BTF Council of Delegates, representatives from all public schools, Buffalo teachers no longer have confidence that these dangerous and serious conditions will improve under Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash’s leadership.”





The teachers union is also calling for a safety and security committee in each Buffalo school.

The union is also asking for an investigation of the district by the state and federal officials.

We have reached out to the district for a comment and will provide it as it becomes available.