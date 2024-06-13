Buffalo Teachers Federation confronts school board president regarding offensive comments to teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo Public School board members, teachers, and staff spoke out Wednesday night against actions by President Sharon Belton-Cottman during a special school board meeting.

WKBW

Some tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that this follows comments Belton-Cottman made regarding concerns over school violence which some found inappropriate.

“To say something so outlandish and my comments to her is how many fights she breakup a year,” says Marc Bruno, teacher of Riverside High School. “Teachers are very upset because it was really disrespectful for the fact that we do go to work in really insane conditions in many of our schools. I mean conditions most people don’t understand because they can’t see it and breaking up really horrific fights with chairs being thrown.

President of Buffalo Teacher Federation Rich Nigro came to the Wednesday night meeting to address those remarks by Cottman.

WKBW

“It wasn’t a true representation of what our teachers are and what they go through on their daily struggles, the challenges they face in the classrooms it wasn’t a fair representation of our members,” he says. “And normally a comment like that was made in private we would have a private conversation, but since she made it publicly, I was compelled to respond publicly.”

WKBW

Board member Terrance Heard says:

“I wish we can make amends and I wish that this district can move forward,” he expresses. “I’d like to say I’m here to protect the kids in this district, teachers and staff members as well as the superintendent.”

Reporter Yoselin spoke with Cottman to get her response.

“If it offended someone, I’m sorry. It’s not my intent,” Cottman says. “If Rich had a problem with what I said he should’ve contacted me directly and we would’ve talked about it. I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not going to be silenced. I’m going to represent the parents and children.”

She also had something to say about violence in some Buffalo schools.

WKBW

“What we need to do is have training professional development again,” Cottman says. “We have not done it for a while and expectations are set on how to de-escalate.”

School Superintendent Dr. Tonja Willaims and President Cottman plan to meet privately to discuss these issues further.

