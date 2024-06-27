Buffalo teacher facing attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge; placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teacher is facing an attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge and has been placed on paid administrative leave by the district.

Amherst police said 36-year-old Steven C. DeMart is accused of being involved in an online relationship with what was believed to be a 13-year-old girl. After an investigation, DeMart was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, issued an appearance ticket and released.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News: