Buffalo teacher facing attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge; placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teacher is facing an attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge and has been placed on paid administrative leave by the district.
Amherst police said 36-year-old Steven C. DeMart is accused of being involved in an online relationship with what was believed to be a 13-year-old girl. After an investigation, DeMart was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child, issued an appearance ticket and released.
A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News:
“The district was made aware of an allegation against Mr. Steven DeMart, and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave on May 29, 2024, pending an investigation. The district is unable to comment on personnel matters.”