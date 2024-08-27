Watch Now
Buffalo teacher facing attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge

Erie County District Attorney's Office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teacher is facing an attempted endangering the welfare of a child charge and has been suspended from his position.

In May, Amherst Police said 36-year-old Steven C. DeMart attempted to meet with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl. It is alleged that DeMart spoke with this person multiple times through social media apps and sent a sexually explicit video to them.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that DeMart was arraigned in Amherst Town Court.

DeMart was working as a music teacher for the Buffalo Public School District. A Buffalo Public School District spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News in June:

"The district was made aware of an allegation against Mr. Steven DeMart, and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave on May 29, 2024, pending an investigation. The district is unable to comment on personnel matters."

DeMart is set to return for further proceedings on September 19.

