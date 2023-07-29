Buffalo Taproom celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with 'all you can eat wings'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The term "all you can eat" can get any foodie excited, especially if we're talking about wings.

As National Chicken Wing Day approaches, a local taproom is celebrating in what may be the most Buffalo thing there is.

"We take a lot of pride in our wings," Pour Taproom co-owner, Matt Prime said.

Around Western New York, National Chicken Wing Day is Saturday, and it takes on a bigger meaning than other places might seem to think it is.

"It's something that you go to a restaurant in Buffalo and order chicken wings, you know you're going to get good ones where as elsewhere, not so much. I think we just all as a restaurant owner or even as patrons, put a lot of pride in the chicken wings and how good they can be," Prime said.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pour Taproom on Pearl Street in Buffalo is hosting a deal.

For just $18 per person, you can order as many chicken wings as your heart desires.

"We do just a five minimum per sauce, so you got to order at least five per each sauce. It comes with blue cheese for every ten wings that you get. You can always add extra if you want. I just think it's a good opportunity to come out and try different flavors," Pour Taproom co-owner said.

"Looking at my girlish figure, you probably would doubt me and my statement but I'm a general, every two to three weeks I eat about two and a half pounds of chicken wings in a setting, so I feel comfortable with 30-36," Rick Holbrook said.

"Easily, 30," Michael Prinino said.

"Probably do like 40. It depends. If I ate before the day started, probably could do 40. It all depends on what sauce though," August Fallon said.

"How many wings can I down in one setting? I know on a Sunday, if I'm watching football and I'm drinking, I feel like I can eat a bucket but the realistic number is probably more like 20-25 maybe depending on how hot I get them. I like to get suicide wings, like suicide wings," D-Tour Bar and Grill general manager, Chris Godson said.