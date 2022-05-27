Youngest certified yoga instructor in WNY offering free classes to help community grieve

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — "We absolutely need to focus on mental health, especially after everything that's happened. It's now or never," said Eric Heard Jr., the youngest certified yoga instructor in Western New York.

Heard, an 18 year-old high school senior, has been practicing yoga for nearly his whole life.

"It means everything to me. I've been doing it since I was a little kid," said Heard.

He's been teaching since he was about 14 years old, but following the loss of his father late last year, Eric began to use yoga to heal.

"Yoga helped me so much when it came to coping. Dealing with stress and fear ... I think what I experienced translates so much to now," said Heard.

His nonprofit, Yogis in Service, operates all over Western New York - hosting free classes.

You can find updated information about their classes via their Instagram below:

"Don't be afraid of it. You could see then change in just a few minutes," said Heard.

Eric's class is every Saturday at the Delavan Community Center at 10:30 a.m.

"This is something we all can do to help our community heal. Try it - see what you find," said Heard.

