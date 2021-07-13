Young entrepreneur starts non-profit to help senior citizens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matthew Paulk may be just 24 years old, but this graduate of City Honors in Buffalo has already accomplished a lot.

After several years of hard work, Paulk has started a non-profit that helps senior citizens in our community.

It’s called Charities Pooled Trust – and it helps them navigate through the confusing world of health care benefits, and understand what services they're eligible to receive.

"The health care industry is extremely confusing for them. And the consequence of that is that they don't get what they need, let alone what they want," he said.

His inspiration for starting the non-profit was his grandmother.

"I mean my grandmother before she passed away, we were scrambling to try to go ahead and coordinate all the different - and there's so many different services that a senior citizen needs," said Palk. "But to have assistance at home, to have money for prescriptions, to have someone cook food let alone go get the food, all these different things can be really really tough on someone."

Co-founder Laura Shriver-Brown said she sees first-hand the need in the community.

"When you start seeing these people and you start hearing their stories, and you look around their home, and you're really getting a real clear picture of what their life is like," she said.

The launch of Charities Pooled Trust also means job creation. There are close to 30 employees right now and Paulk said they're looking to hire more.

"Essentially we're helping these senior citizens who qualify receive Medicaid, which is going to help them get an aid, transportation, pay for their medical expenses and the result is they won't have to pay for those things anymore. And so we help facilitate the whole thing for them," said Palk.

So far they've helped 150 people, and they're hoping to help 500 by the end of the year.

If you'd like to get involved, Shriver Brown asks that you call her at 228-4482.