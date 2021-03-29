WNY raises money for nail tech losing eyesight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanks to the Buffalo Strong Spirit of Western New Yorkers, one woman can keep her eyesight.

Karla Marshall, 24, is an aspiring nail technician who was diagnosed with keratoconus in 2019. The disease causes her to see double, and could eventually cause her to go blind if left untreated.

After visiting several eye specialists, she says her insurance would not cover the cost for the lone surgery that would save her eyesight, nor would they cover the special contact lenses she needs to see correctly.

Karla took to GoFundMe.com to help cover the costs of both, and after one month, has passed the $8,000 goal.

If you'd like to continue to donate to Karla's GoFundMe, click here.

She also says she'll update people on her journey through her TikTok page.