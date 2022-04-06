WNY community steps up to the plate to help Depew baseball coach battling ALS

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York baseball community is stepping up to the plate to support a beloved coach as he battles a serious illness.

WNY Athletics is holding their first-ever Baseball Day, in honor of Depew High School Varsity Baseball Coach Dennis Crawley, who was diagnosed with ALS last August.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30, at Niagara Falls High School, pitting 16 local varsity baseball teams against each other for eight games.

Food trucks, raffles, and vendors will also be on-site for those who attend. Tickets cost $5 to watch the full day of baseball, with all proceeds from the entire event going to Crawley and his family.

You can learn more about Baseball Day here.

The Crawley family is no stranger to ALS; he's the 27th member of his family to be diagnosed with the disease. Crawley lost his mother to ALS when he was just seven years old.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family; to donate, click here.